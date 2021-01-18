Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a free remote workshop for adults who are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes or who have pre-diabetes. The National Diabetes Prevention Program will begin Thursday, March 25. Workshop participants will meet weekly from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Zoom, according to a news release from the statewide network.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program focuses on gradual lifestyle changes and problem solving to reduce a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The program includes free lifestyle coaching during 16 weekly group sessions followed by every other week follow-up meetings and support for the remainder of the year-long program.

Research shows that lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 58% in people with prediabetes. Participants can learn and apply practical strategies to stay motivated, manage stress, prepare food, solve problems, avoid negative thoughts and prevent relapse.

This series is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 207-620-1642 or email [email protected].

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: