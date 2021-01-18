CHESTERVILLE — A fire heavily damaged a house on Monday at 70 Chesterville Hill Road.

The 1½-story home is owned by Cathy and Joe Gregory, Fire Chief David Archer said, and they have insurance on the property. Cathy Gregory returned home and saw the fire and reported it at 12:03 p.m., he said.

More than 25 firefighters from six departments responded to the scene.

An investigator with the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal will be on the scene on Tuesday to determine the origin, Archer said.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department were on the scene first and established command.

When firefighters arrived they could see a glow of fire in a window, he said.

An interior crew of firefighters entered the house through the front door, he said. Flames began showing when the door was opened.

The fire was knocked down pretty quickly, Archer said. Firefighters cleared the scene about three hours later.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 gallons of water was used.

There is fire, smoke and water damage on the first floor, he said. He believes there is some fire, smoke and water damage on the second floor. The couple cannot live in the house at this time.

The American Red Cross was called to help the couple. The fire was reported to their insurance company.

Chesterville and Farmington firefighters were assisted by departments from Jay, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton, Archer said.

Any donations can be sent to family member Linda Bauer 110 Chesterville Hill Road, Chesterville, ME 04938.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: