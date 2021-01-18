‘Upta the Willi-Wacks’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Jan. 30. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. footlightstheatre.com

Footlights Theatre is one of the few theaters in Maine with safety protocols in place that enable them to host small live audiences, and its latest production is David Cary’s new Maine comedy “Upta the Willi-Wacks.” Find out what transpires when two die-hard New Yorkers venture to the fictitious town of Pine Tree, Maine. Plan on laughing a lot as the two women and their Maine neighbor traverse twists, turns and plenty of hilarious moments.

Winter Bird Identification

2-4 p.m. Saturday. Loring Memorial Park, 449-455 Eastern Promenade, Portland, free (donations from $5-$15 appreciated). rewildmaine.org

Wanna just wing it on Saturday afternoon? Rewild Maine invites you to a two-hour bird identification session that convenes on Portland’s Eastern Prom. You’ll learn how to identify birds based on shape, size, color, habitat, flight and behavior patterns. Plan on keeping physical distance and wearing a mask and be sure to dress warmly. Bring binoculars if you have them and crow about the fact that you won’t need your phone to appreciate some good tweets.

Two-Hour Farm Visits

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Pineland Farms, 110 Valley Farm Road, New Gloucester, $5, free for under 2. pinelandfarms.org

Don’t let winter stop you – and your kids – from hitting Pineland Farms in New Gloucester for a two-hour self-guided tour. You’ll start your visit from the smokehouse, and along the way, you’ll see forests, fields, barns and a farmyard. Be ready to greet assorted animals and be sure to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while you’re there. Pineland’s 5,000-acre working farm is a self-contained adventure just waiting to happen.

Haunted Lighthouses of New England Virtual Tour

7 p.m. Monday, Jan 25. Via Zoom. $15 per household. newenglandcuriosities.com/activities/virtual-tours

Put some macabre into your Monday night by partaking in a virtual tour of New England’s haunted lighthouses. Presented by New England Curiosities, the tour will shine a light on some of the darker sides of lighthouse lore, including some right here in Maine, like Owls Head in Rockland, Hendricks Head in Southport and Pemaquid in Bristol. You’ll see a combination of video clips and still photos, including vintage postcard views, and during the live narration, you’ll be able to ask questions and interact while on Zoom. Participants will receive a handout via email along with a souvenir. The tour will last between 90 minutes and two hours and is designed to feel like you’re walking around at each spot.

