The 20-foot balloon dubbed “Trump Baby” that floated over President Trump as he traveled at home and abroad is being retired to to the Museum of London in the city where it first appeared.

The hot-air dirigible, which made its debut during a protest of Trump’s first visit to the United Kingdom in 2018, was secured by the museum days before the Trump administration will end, CNN reports.

Trump Baby also flew over events in France and Ireland as well as New York City and Washington, D.C. It depicts the president wearing a diaper, holding a cell phone and shouting.

The team that created the blimp hopes it reminds future generations that London was on the right side of history and will inspire those who see it.

“We hope the baby’s place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump – but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate,” that organization reportedly said.

Museum of London Director Sharon Ament said the diverse city where the balloon will spend Trump’s post-presidency has long been “a haven for knowledge, tradition and controversy” and notes that for thousands of years, London has “played host to many a historic protest.”

The Trump Baby’s appearances didn’t always go over well.

In November of 2019, Fox News fan named Hoyt Hutchinson stabbed Trump Baby in Alabama. Speaking on radio’s “Rick & Bubba Show,” Hoyt said he was unhappy with “this stuff going on out west and up north and all other places.”

A smaller version of the balloon was slashed by a woman British press identified as Amy Dalla Mura, who also seemingly cut herself, while shouting support for the American president in the U.K.

