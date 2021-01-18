WINSLOW — A Winslow man faces a list of charges after allegedly operating under the influence and leading officers on a high-speed chase on Monday morning.

Police Chief Leonard Macdaid said in a phone call on Monday that James Price, 40, was arrested and faces the following charges: operating with an open alcohol container, criminal operating under the influence; operating without a license; driving to endanger; eluding a police officer; reckless conduct; and refusing to submit to arrest.

“We started getting calls (from Price) last night on the phone and we could tell he was drunk,” Macdaid said.

The agency is familiar with Price, Macdaid said. Because of the interactions on Sunday, Officer Alex Jones set up his vehicle on China Road early Monday morning to keep an eye out for Price, who they believed might be operating under the influence on his drive to work.

Jones eventually saw Price operating a white Chevy Silverado around 6:44 a.m., which had a headlight out. The officer also observed Price’s vehicle crossing over the center lines and fog lines before he stopped the truck.

Jones then spotted an open beer container in the vehicle and asked the operator to hand it over. The driver then allegedly drank the beer. When asked to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety test, the operator rolled up the window and took off.

The chase began on China Road and crossed onto Route 201 in Fairfield into Skowhegan.

“(Jones) was following behind the vehicle, which was going well over the speed limit,” Macdaid said. “(Price) was driving erratically.”

During the chase through Winslow, police contacted officers at Skowhegan Police Department to set up a spike mat. Officer Billie Hatfield from Skowhegan set up the spikes and Price’s vehicle was stopped on Route 201, near 201 Service Towing & Auto Repair.

Price put up a fight with officers and was tazed, Macdaid said.

At the time of his arrest, Jones allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 1.6, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

“The good news is that no one got hurt and no other citizens were involved,” Macdaid said. “I commend all of the officers. They did a great job taking care of this safety threat.”

Price was taken to the Kennebec County Jail following the arrest and a cash bail of $6,000 was set.

