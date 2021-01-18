THORNDIKE — Out of state marijuana grower, Nova Farms is finalizing its plans to expand to central Maine just in time for the 2021 growing season after securing a somewhat hotly contested OK from the town.

Thorndike residents voted 50-34 in a special town meeting Saturday to nix a potential six-month moratorium on new marijuana businesses to create a local marijuana ordinance. Had that passed, Nova Farms would likely not have moved in, so the vote pushed forward the sale of Thorndike resident Donald Maxim’s 170-acre farmland to the commercial marijuana grower.

“It’s definitely a favorable decision,” Nova Farms CEO Derek Ross told the Morning Sentinel Monday. “We had plans to start deploying capital and executing the project three weeks ago, and this was the curveball that slowed us down. Now that we’ve gotten past this, we can move on to purchasing the property and start developing the project.”

Maxim, 86, could not be reached for comment because his home phone was disconnected in anticipation of his and his wife, Bertha’s, move to the Bangor area. He does not have a cellphone, Ross said.

Nova Farms, which is based in Attleboro, Mass., will develop the project for the next two months before making a significant movement in physically growing marijuana. Ross, a Rockwood resident, said the farm will employ between 35-50 full and part-time workers. The outdoor marijuana growing season starts in late May or early June, but Nova Farms hopes to get the final license by April to start planning the planting processes.

Although Thorndike voters rejected the moratorium, the town’s planning board may still create an ordinance. The new business just cannot be stopped from moving in, unless the town planning board or board of selectmen reject parts of the permitting and application process.

“It’s just jumping through all the hoops with the town to make them feel comfortable about the project,” Ross said. “We’ll be hiring as soon as we can, as soon as the states clear us, as soon as the municipality approves us and we have our final licenses to start bringing plants into metric. We’ll be ramping up once that happens.”

Thorndike residents voted 34-25 in favor of adopting the state’s adult-use marijuana policy at the Aug. 20, 2020 annual town meeting. Municipalities have the option to create a local ordinance, but it is not necessary. Many do, but some have not. The state’s Office of Marijuana Policy is the governing body for commercial marijuana growers, but individual municipalities have the opportunity to make some rules.

Donald Maxim and Bertha, 87, are moving to a senior care complex in Bangor. Maxim lived on the farm for approximately 70 years, but it’s not currently active. There’s just hay on the land, as health problems forced the couple to give up daily farming.

Nova Farms signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Maxims at the end of September. The sale was supposed to close last week, but the agreement was extended due to the moratorium vote.

Nova Farms possesses a conditional Maine tier 4 outdoor cultivation license, which allows no more than 20,000 square feet of plant canopy on site. The three-member Thorndike Board of Selectmen are required to sign off on the state application for Nova Farms to move into the Gordon Hill Road property. Nova Farms agreed in principle to any applicable licensing fees for a future ordinance and all permitting costs.

The marijuana grown at Nova Farms in Thorndike could get sold to a product manufacturer or retailer once it passes state-required testing. Ross said the company hasn’t decided what route they will go, but they want to keep the product in Maine.

“I love this state, and it’s crazy that some of the most talented marijuana entrepreneurs are from Maine, this tiny state in the northeast,” Ross said. “It’s going to be exciting to see how this recreational market works out and how these guys spread their wings.”

Nova Farms has a manufacturing license at the Massachusetts facility, where they make a handful of products. They hope to secure a similar license for the Thorndike location. Nova Farms also will add more than a million bees to the farm.

Starting in the winter provides a set of challenges, as the cold weather does not lend itself to traditional agricultural techniques.

“We’re not fancy with how we grow marijuana outdoors, so there’s not going to be a lot of change to the property that’s in place now,” Ross said. “We’re super excited to get going here.”

