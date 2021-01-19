The town of Alfred’s Fire and Rescue Department is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected seven members and resulted in 10 other members being identified as close contacts of those who tested positive for the virus.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, Chief Chris Carpenter said his department is facing a staffing challenge but urged residents of the York County town to always call 911 in an emergency. Carpenter said that all emergency calls will be answered by Alfred Fire and Rescue or by one of the town’s mutual aid partners.

The members who tested positive and their close contacts are in quarantine, Carpenter said. Most of them should be available to return to work as early as next week, he said.

On Saturday, Carpenter said, he decided to cease most department operations until all close contacts could be identified. The fire station and apparatus were decontaminated.

Carpenter said he has been working closely with state and local officials on staffing issues, and with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

