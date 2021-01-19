SoundCheck: Darlin’ Corey will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, from the stage of the Camden Opera House to the venue’s Facebook page.

As a duo, Matt Shipman and Erica Brown feature a delightful blend of vocal harmonies accompanied by fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitars. From thoughtful original and traditional songs as well as carefully chosen covers, traditional instrumentals from Maine, Canada, Southern Appalachia and Ireland they play a diverse and unique Americana mix of bluegrass, old time and folk.

Calling Portland his home, Shipman has been performing for many years throughout the U.S. and Canada. He is not only an interpreter of traditional music of which he has studied and played for many years, but also weaves that love of tradition into his songwriting. He plays and teaches guitar, mandolin, bouzouki and clawhammer banjo. Shipman is a seasoned music instructor, and enjoys working with students of all ages and abilities in his home studio.

Some career highlights include playing with John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Tony Furtado, and a five-year weekly residency with The Stowaways, featuring Joe Walsh, Erica Brown, Ron Cody and Steve Roy, and guests like Darol Anger. He currently performs with his wife (Erica Brown) in a duo called Darlin’ Corey, Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection, Josephine County and Side By Each. He has put out 2 solo recordings as well as recordings with High Range, Darlin’ Corey, Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection and most recently East to the West with Josephine County.

Brown developed an interest in music at an early age. At the age of seven, she was competing in fiddle contests with children twice her age. At age nine, she was traveling throughout New England, Canada, and even Louisiana with the Maine French Fiddlers. She also performed as a special guest with Mac McHale And The Old-Time Radio Gang for five years.

As well as performing with Darlin’ Corey and Josephine County, she also has her own bluegrass band, Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection, which performs all over New England. Her talent for combining the precision of classical music with the spontaneity of country and bluegrass fiddle makes for a fun-filled performance every time she plays.

Performance highlights include opening for Grammy award winning country music superstar Dwight Yoakam, as well as Grammy award winning bluegrass performer Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.

The performance is sponsored by Lord Camden Inn.

For more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.