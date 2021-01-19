SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Ellie Hall of Bowdoinham has been named to The University of Utah’s 2020 fall dean’s list.

Hall is a Pre Business bachelor of science major.

To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

