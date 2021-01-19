AUGUSTA — The Maine Democratic Party will have new leadership soon because its chair and vice chair are not seeking reelection to their posts.
Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra and Vice Chair Erik Gunderson will be replaced later this month. The Maine Democratic State Committee is set to meet on Jan. 24 to elect their successors.
Marra first announced that she intended to step down in November. She touted the party’s success during her watch, stating that “over the last two years, we built the largest grassroots operations we’ve ever had.”
She and Gunderson oversaw a period in which Democrats held majorities in both houses of the Maine Legislature, won both of the state’s congressional seats and won the state for President-elect Joe Biden. The Democrats also failed in a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in that time.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL game postponed since season began due to COVID-19
-
Local & State
Maine Democratic Party to get new leadership
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Guard Kryie Irving returns to Brooklyn Nets
-
Sports
Lionel Messi suspended 2 matches for hitting opponent
-
Nation & World
Pompeo says China’s policies on Muslims, ethnic minorities amount to ‘genocide’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.