DUDLEY, Mass. — Two local students have been named to Nichols College honors lists for the 2020 fall semester.

Tyler Dostie of Augusta achieved president’s list honors.

Tyler Dunn of Mount Vernon achieved dean’s list honors.

The dean’s list and president’s list give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students whose semester grade point average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive president’s list honors.

