WINSLOW – Alfred F. Oberlerchner, 73, a great man with an amazing zest for life passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 surrounded by his most precious family.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1947 in Millstadt, Austria and was above all an “Austrian.” Without a doubt, he would always be cheering for his homeland when watching skiing or soccer on television. He, himself, was an amazing athlete and a beautiful skier. He played soccer, tennis and golf, as well as, hunted and fished. He looked forward to his Wednesday afternoons at the Waterville Country Club with his loyal “foursome,” as well as his time playing cribbage with his friends and grandchildren. His grandchildren would often repeat his “Alfredisms” in cribbage, such as, “you stinked me” or “it’s a willy.” This fall Alfred got a deer when his lifelong friend, Alan Veilleux, took him out on his four-wheeler for one last hunting trip.

Alfred spent his life working in the hospitality industry which gave him the opportunity to travel the world. He actually met his wife, Sharon working in Elbow Beach, Bermuda. His dream of opening his own restaurant happened with Alfred’s Restaurant in Augusta, and subsequently, running the restaurants at the Waterville Country Club and Sugarloaf Brewhaus. Sugarloaf was a special place for Alfred and he spent many Sundays skiing with his children at the “loaf.”

Most important to him in life was his family. He loved all of their visits to Winlsow, and especially his time with his grandchildren riding on his lawn tractor, filling his bird feeders and picking vegetables from his garden. Alfred was very proud that his grandchildren were able to travel to Austria with him last year. His Austrian family meant so very much to him and were always close to his heart. He passed on the love of his birth country to his wife, children, grandchildren, and many of his friends.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Hurvitz Oberlerchner; two children, Karli Whitney and her husband, Matt and Franz Oberlerchner and his wife, Jaime. He had four grandchildren that adored him, Griffin and Emma Whitney and Taylor and Keegan Oberlerchner. Alfred is also survived by his mother, Herta Oberlerchner of Seeboden, Austria; as well as, his four siblings, Karin, Helmut, Astrid and Heidi, as well as, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ellen and David Landau. Alfred has several nieces and nephews in the United States, Austria and the Netherlands. He had so many loyal friends that meant the world to him.

Alfred is predeceased by his father, Franz; as well as his in-laws Melvin and Gladys Hurvitz. He is also predeceased by his hunting buddy and dear friend, Ernie Henry.

Alfred did not want services but in celebration of his life, toast a “half glass” of wine in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou/.

Guest Book