AUGUSTA – Bo R. Walker, 27, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Augusta. He was born in Augusta on Jan. 8, 1994, a son of Mark. R. Walker and Susan M. (Burdzel) Walker.

Mr. Walker was a graduate of Cony High School. He went to trade school and studied to be an Oil Burner Technician. He worked at J&S Oil and RJ Grondon Construction until he got his ideal career at Bath Iron Works. He continued training and recieved his Pipe Fitters, Welders and Brazing Certifications. He was proud to be an American Ship builder and loved his job.

Bo was extremely close to his family and friends enjoying weekend BBQ’s, hanging with the “crew”, making music with the boys and spending summers at Old Orchard Beac. Bo was big hearted and would lend a hand to anyone. He has touched so many and will be and is missed by everyone. You are forever with us Bo.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Richard L. Burdzel, Sr.; uncle Richard L. Burdzel Jr.; paternal grandparents, Floyd “Bo” Walker and Rosemarie Weston.

Bo is survived by his parents, Susan M. (Burdzel) Walker of Augusta and Mark R. Walker and his wife Deanna of Augusta; two sisters, Brooke A. Walker and her two children Izabella and Ian, and Maranda Walker; four stepsiblings, Mandy Massey, Micole Moore, Stephen Moore and Matthew Moore: his girlfriend Naomi Rizzo; his maternal grandmother, Irene (Beaulieu) Burdzel, paternal grandmother Lena Walker; several aunts and uncles, including Brenda and Bob Morrisette, Patsy and David Breton and Nancy and Jerry Lambert.

There will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

