VALENTINES, Va. – Colonel Bertrand “Bert” Ronald Gagne, United States Army (Retired), 73, of Valentines, Va. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.Bert was born on July 22, 1947 in Augusta, Maine. He graduated from Cony High School, class of 1965 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from New Mexico Highlands University, class of 1970 where he played high school and college football. Bert was a part of the Augusta men’s softball league for many years and enjoyed coaching many different youth sport leagues throughout the years.Bert retired from the Pentagon after over 35 years of service. During his career, he was a part of the United States Army Infantry and served as a Ranger. Bert was a true patriot and had a deep passion for his country and its history. After retiring from the military, Bert established a general contracting company. He took on many projects throughout the Chesterfield, Va. area focusing on remodeling and repairs. He spent 14 years working with people in the community to make improvements on their homes and did pro bono work for those who could not afford needed repairs.Bert officially retired for a second time in 2019, to spend more time doing the things he loved. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, reading and following sports. After his second retirement, Bert and his wife moved to a lake house on Lake Gaston. Bert spent many mornings on the water waiting for the fish to bite. He enjoyed boating and fishing with his family and grandchildren. Bert was an avid Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan and seldom missed a game. He was a lifelong collector of sports memorabilia. Bert was a loving and charismatic brother, husband and father.He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Suzanne St.Hilaire; three daughters, Jamie Gagne Palizzi and her husband Kevin and daughter Alexandra Palizzi of Amissville, Va.; Casey Gagne Peal and her husband Stacy and children Katelyn and Wyatt Peal of Wilmington, N.C.; Samantha Lee Gagne Pulley and her husband Matt of Disputanta, Va.; one son Scott Adam Gagne and his wife Amanda of New Kent, Va.; one sister Muriel Gagne Meader and husband Robert of Augusta; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Joseph and Irene Bertrand Gagne; his sister Sheila Ann Dube and brother Gary James Gagne.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Bliley’s-Chippenham with Father Jim Cowles officiating. Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The memorial will be able to be viewed online http://www.blileys.com.Bert’s family would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the wonderful help and care he received from VCU Massey Cancer Center and Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, as well as, all of the love and support from his extended family and friends.Condolences may be sent to the family via the Bliley’s Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions in his name to:Paralyzed Veterans ofAmerica-Mid Atlantic Chapter11620 Busy St.North Chesterfield, VA 23236in memory of Retired Colonel Bertrand Gagne

