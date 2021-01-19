MADISON, Wis. – Dewey Earl Metcalf, born Jan. 30, 1948 in Greeneville, Tenn., died Dec. 21, 2020 in Madison, Wis. He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1965 and attended the University of Tennessee for a year before marrying Marion Lowry. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and served as a machinist’s mate (MM) on the USS Ware, proudly serving under Admiral Zumwalt until 1973.

After serving in the Navy he lived in Waldoboro and Bangor working for a fiberglass canoe factory and Shaw and Tenney. In 1976 he moved to Greeneville, Tenn. to manage and work at M&M machine shop with his father. He returned to Waldoboro in 1980 and worked at Crowe Rope before becoming general manager at Solon Manufacturing Co. and moving to Norridgewock in 1981. Earl became a member of the FreeMasons joining lodge #116 in Lebanon in 1982.

Working at Solon in Skowhegan launched Earl’s career in popsicle sticks and turned veneer products. While working with the industrious people at Solon he learned many valuable lessons that influenced the decisions he made at subsequent factories.

He graduated from the University of Maine with a B.A. in business and joined the Navy Reserves. After he moved to Rhinelander, Wis. in 1989 he built and operated US Stick, joined Rotary International and retired from the Navy Reserves with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1994 he started traveling and taught plant operators how to build and work machinery and facilities for producing all varieties of wood products in 16 countries. Earl loved traveling the world, meeting new people, learning new languages, and experiencing new cultures and foods. He made friends wherever he went and many of those friendships lasted long after he had completed his projects. He enjoyed preparing holiday meals with his family and loved watching his three grandsons grow and participate in their favorite sports.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion (Lowry) Metcalf; two children, Christian E. Metcalf and Moria L. (Metcalf) King (Christian); three grandsons, David, Daniel and Zachariah; several nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews; his sisters, Sandra J.(Metcalf) Berryhill and Sabrina Lee Metcalf.

He is predeceased by his parents, Porter R. and Rosetta Jane Honeycutt Metcalf; grandparents, Buelow and Desi Norton/Shelton Honeycutt, and Dewey and Bertha (Mace) Metcalf; and his younger brother, Gary Jon Honeycutt.

Due to COVID 19 a public service will not be held.

In lieu of flowers or gifts a donation to Rotary International in honor of Earl would be appreciated. https://my.rotary.org/en/donate

