AUGUSTA – Gay Patterson, 68, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 in her home surrounded by the love of her family. Gay was born in Toms River, N.J. on May 15, 1952 to George and Edna Osborn. Gay is formerly of Wall Township, N.J. where she lived with her parents and later her husband, Robert Patterson, until moving to Augusta in 2006.

Gay was a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church of Bradley Beach, N.J.. She was the youngest to join the St. Martha’s Altar Guild at 14 and later served as Directress for 10 years before moving to Maine. When moving to Augusta, she became a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church of Augusta, where she made many cherished friends.

Gay spent much of her free time volunteering at the Augusta Food Bank where she started the kid pack program and frequently gathered groups together to pack hundreds of bags for the children. Gay helped make many amazing meals for the Public Suppers held in Augusta, made many dishes for the warming center, and regularly collected items such as socks, gloves, and food gift cards to pass out to those she encountered in need.

Gay enjoyed her weekly coffee visits with her dear friend Maureen, and her Friday night dinner gatherings with her cherished girlfriends. She lived for crazy family gatherings and all the enjoyment that it created. Gay was a ball of fire and a force to be reckoned with for those she loved, and even those she didn’t. She fought for everyone, and helped anyone in need; her heart and strength touched all that knew her.

Gay was predeceased by her husband Robert Patterson; son Jared Patterson; parents George and Edna Osborn; and brother Forest Osborn.

Gay is survived by her son Adam Patterson and wife Mary of Augusta, daughter Gabrielle Krol and husband Scott of Jackson, N.J.; granddaughter Allison Beeckel and husband John of China, grandson Jared Patterson and girlfriend Olivia of Augusta; and great-granddaughter Aubri Beeckel. She is also survived by sister Judith Kaul-Bell of Neptune, N.J., brother Bruce Osborn of Mays Landing, N.J.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:

Augusta Food Bank

161 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Augusta, ME 04330

