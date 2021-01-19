HALLOWELL – Iva Noyes Mosher, 96, died at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta Jan. 16, 2021 from natural causes. She was born in Jefferson on April 14, 1924, the daughter of Casius Robert Noyes and Laura Carpenter Noyes.

She lived in Hallowell most of her life where she was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, and most of all, she loved her family. Everyone who knew her loved her very much. She was a role model for all Moms. She had many friends and neighbors that could count on her for help at all times. She dedicated herself to teaching Sunday School at the churches she attended.

Iva is predeceased by her loving husband, Douglas Albert Mosher. She is survived by her three daughters and son, Linda Meehan and her husband Bill, Nancy Veilleux and her late husband Guy, Debbie Mosher and her partner Michael Snow, John Mosher and his wife Lynn; her grandchildren, Nicole Meehan Williams and her husband Mark, Bob Meehan and his wife Rachel, Tom Meehan and his wife Jenn, Jim Veilleux and his partner Chris Benning, Jill MacDonald and her husband Scott, Jenna Oxley and her husband Ben, Janine James and her husband Eric, Erin O’Brien and her husband Cullen; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a date to be announced this coming spring, where we will celebrate the life of a beautiful mom, grandmother, great- grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.

