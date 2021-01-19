BUXTON – Lendell D. Shores, 90, passed away at his residence in Buxton on Jan. 16, 2021.Visiting hours will be held on Friday Jan. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.A Service will be held on Saturday Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. Burial will be in the spring.Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

