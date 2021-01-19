FARMINGDALE – Leona “Lee” C. Russell, 83, of Farmingdale passed peacefully and gracefully at home with her constant companion, Edward, by her side on Jan. 13, 2021.

Lee was born in Gardiner on June 3, 1937 to Christine and Warren Chase. She was predeceased by her parents, step parents and her former husband, life-long friend, Richard “Dick” Russell.

Lee graduated from Gardiner High School in 1956. She was a majorette with the marching band during her high school years.

Lee started her working career at Manson and Church in Gardiner, where she fitted patients with needed prosthetics such as mastectomy and ostomy patients. Lee completed her working career working in medical offices in various administrative roles.

Lee and Dick enjoyed motorcycle riding and races at Laconia, N.H. She didn’t miss a motocross race if Rocky was racing. One would be surprised to hear how loud Lee could be when cheering Rocky during the races. Lee enjoyed camping with her family; these years provided great memories. Family and friends loved to watch Rick and Lee “cutting a rug” doing the jitterbug! Those two could swing!!

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Russell (John Myrick) of Gardiner and son Richard “Rocky” Russell (Becky) of Clermont, Fla. She is also survived by her grandson, Jared Bailey of Vassalboro and grandson Cody and granddaughter Cassidy Russell of Clermont, Fla. Survivors also include sisters Rita Marquis (Reggie), Warene Eldridge (Michael) and Helene (Elwood); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was also predeceased by her cousin, that was like a sister, Dottie Hachey.

The family would like to thank Karen Anderson, her special friend, for checking in and visiting with Lee. Lee’s family would also like to thank Dr. Nathan Murray–James for his loving nature, taking such great care of Mom throughout the years.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

