NORRIDGEWOCK – Margaret “Ann” Therriault, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning of Jan. 17, 2021.

Ann met Richard “Dick”, the love of her life, in 1961, and they married on May 9, 1964. She and Dick made their home in Norridgewock where they raised three children.

Ann was happiest on Sundays when her family gathered at her home for dinner. Ann loved to cook for her family and made sure nobody left hungry. Her greatest love was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she cherished immensely. She enjoyed knitting, reading Danielle Steele novels, and watching the Hallmark channel.

Ann is survived by her three children, Kevin Therriault and his wife Kerri of Sidney, Keith Therriault and his wife Dee of Norridgewock and Karin Carey and her husband, Chris of Cornville; seven grandchildren, Konnor Therriault and his wife Alyssa, Kaitlyn Therriault, Kayleigh and Chloe Therriault, Michael Therriault and his wife, Rachel, Chase and Sierra Carey; one great-granddaughter, Harper Therriault; her brother Don DesRoches and his wife Marilyn, her brother-in-law Tom Therriault and his wife Bonnie, her brother-in-law Tom Dunlay, and her sister-in-law Theresa Therriault; special nieces and nephews Eric Therriault, Dennis and David Therriault, Brenda Johnston, Christine Ruoff, Maria Robinson, and Peter DesRoches.

Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Richard “Dick” Therriault and her parents.

There will be no services held at this time.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

