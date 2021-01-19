AUGUSTA – Phyllis B. Hyde, 73, of Augusta, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Gray Birch following a period of declining health. She was born in Pawtucket, R.I. on May 27, 1947, the fourth of five daughters, to Ralph B. and Anna M. (Flynn) Hyde.In 1965, Phyllis graduated from St. Mary Academy – Bay View in Riverside, R.I. She received an Associate of Science Degree in Computer Science from Johnson and Wales College in Providence, R.I. in 1967, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island. She was the office manager at Tilden-Thurber Co. in Providence until her relocation to Maine in 1978. Most recently she was employed in the Finance Department of Maine General Hospital in Augusta for 15 years, retiring in 2009. Phyllis was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Augusta. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, needlepoint, computer games, solving logic puzzles, and her beloved cats. Phyllis will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and generous nature.She was predeceased by her parents; a nephew; two grandnieces; and two brothers-in-law. Survivors include her four sisters, Rosemary Hyde and her wife Nancy Chew of Durham, N.C., Susan Hyde of Rockland, Marguerite Truesdale and her husband Paul of Peabody, Mass., and Dorothy Hyde-Williams of Center Tuftonboro, N.H.; six nieces and nephews; 12 grandnieces and grandnephews; and many cousins.There are no planned visiting hours. Burial will be in East Providence, R.I. at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Memorial donations may be made to:A.C.T.S. – Assistance Canine Training Services P.O. Box 52 North Conway, N.H. 03860

