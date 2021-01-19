WILTON — A local man is accused of driving drunk Friday night, after his pickup truck with no headlights struck a car carrying four people, including two young children, on Temple Road.

After the crash, Jason Bard, 51, of Wilton backed the truck toward his driveway, hit a utility pole and a fire pit in the yard and went into the house, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Tuesday.

The car, driven by Devin Stanley, 26, of Jay, landed in a ditch. His passengers, Christopher Welch, 21, of New Sharon in the front seat and a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl in child safety seats in the back seat, were not injured, she said.

Officers Ethan Kyes and Brock Caton responded to the crash reported at 7:05 p.m. and were assisted by Farmington police Sgt. Edward Hastings IV.

Bard was assessed by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, Wilcox said, and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

