GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Alexis Bourne of Hallowell has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the 2020 spring semester.

Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s dean’s honor list.

