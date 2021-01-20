GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Alexis Bourne of Hallowell has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the 2020 spring semester.
Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s dean’s honor list.
