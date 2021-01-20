The Agnes M. Lindsay Trust recently awarded the Augusta Food Bank a grant in the amount of $25,000 to assist its work in ending food insecurity, particularly the increase caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the food bank.

With the increased demand for its services, the cost of purchased food by the AFB in 2020 totaled nearly $90,000, more than double the cost in 2019. The Lindsay Trust grant will help fund two of the AFB’s signature programs, AFB Marketplace and Weekend KidsPaks, both experiencing an increase in demand resulting from the coronavirus.

According to the release, Agnes M. Lindsay was born on Aug. 11, 1870, in Roxbury, Massachusetts, and passed away on Feb. 16, 1937. For more than 80 years, the trust has been providing financial assistance to nonprofit organizations that help those in need. The trust’s focus areas of giving include Health and Welfare, Dental/Oral Health, Recreational/ Camperships (camp scholarships), Education and Homeless Shelters, its newest initiative.

Its geographic giving areas include the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1989, the trust has awarded more than $41 million dollars to 8,698 recipients, impacting lives and making a difference. For more information about the trust, visit lindsaytrust.org.

The food bank was established in 1981 to serve residents of Augusta and Manchester experiencing food insecurity. Through programs like AFB Marketplace, Free Food Thursdays, Weekend KidsPaks and Food Share, more than 75 volunteers assist the staff of three in providing a supplemental source of food to more than 2,000 individuals each month.

In 2020, area retailers, individuals, businesses, schools and organizations contributed more than 800,000 pounds of food to the food bank, which translated to more than 630,000 meals served. For more information, visit augustafoodbank.org.

