I was so happy to hear that Will Guerrette is running for state Senate in the special election. We need more people like Will representing us at the State House. We need people who understand the problems Maine small business owners are having and who want to work to help them.

Will has run businesses in Kennebec County since the 1980s so he knows how different policies handed down from Augusta have changed how Maine’s businesses have to operate and how it’s affected our economy over the years. Will has decades of experience running a business and employing people that he can use to help all of us. I know Will and I know he cares about this community and this state.

I’m glad Will Guerrette is running to replace Shenna Bellows, and I’ll be voting for him in the March 9 special election.

Dan McKenna

Randolph

