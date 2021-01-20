We are moving through difficult, anxiety-provoking days following the mob attack on our Capitol. Now we approach the inauguration of Joseph Biden as our next president of the United States, clouded by threats of violence.

I urge everyone who loves our country to demonstrate wisdom and strength of spirit, to commit to engage in peaceful dialogue with other citizens whether we share their views or not. We should agree to trust in our Constitution and those who have sworn to defend and uphold it. Change is best achieved through our elected representatives and future orderly elections.

May we all act on the words of President Lincoln in the waning days of the Civil War, so that Americans never again violently confront one another: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; …to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Cynthia Eccher

Waterville

