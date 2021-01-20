ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar about lighting options for growing indoor plants and seedlings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

“Optimizing Plant Growth with Indoor Lighting” for home gardeners will discuss the different properties of light, how plants use it, and how artificial light can improve indoor growing conditions. UNH Extension field specialist Jonathan Ebba will lead the workshop, according to a news release from the extension office.

This is the second in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through March.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register to attend live or receive a link to the recording, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

