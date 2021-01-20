AUGUSTA — Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin has been temporarily relieved of his command, after coming under fire last week for comments and posts he shared on Facebook disputing the election results and criticizing COVID-19 mask mandates.

Lt. Robert Elliot, a 32-year veteran of the force, is temporarily leading the bureau of the Capitol Police, according to a statement from Katy England, the social media coordinator for Department of Public Safety who is also serving as the department’s interim spokeswoman.

Gauvin’s temporary departure comes after a group of 71 state lawmakers asked Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck to place him on administrative leave while Gauvin’s posts are investigated. The posts were first reported by Mainer, a Portland-based alternative monthly print and online news organization previously known as The Bollard.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Sauschuck and Gov. Janet Mills earlier this week.

“As Commissioner Sauschuck stated last week,” England wrote in a prepared statement, “he was troubled and concerned by what he read and has asked that the matter be reviewed through the existing personnel process to determine whether any State policies were violated. Because this is an ongoing personnel related matter, the Office of the Attorney General has advised that Maine statute prohibits the Department from discussing it further.”

The news that Elliot would lead the 13-member force came as a team of State Police troopers dressed in tactical gear was dispatched to the Maine State House complex Wednesday morning in a tightening of security measures for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

England confirmed an increased presence of law enforcement at the State House. She said several agencies, including Maine State Police, the Capitol Police and the Augusta Police Department, were working jointly and were prepared to respond to any events.

“At this point, however, there is no credible evidence to suggest any potential safety or security threats,” England said in a prepared statement. The Capitol Police have also consolidated entrance points to the State House complex and added additional security screening for visitors to the facilities, she added.

Federal authorities have warned governors that all 50 state capitols could be targeted by extremists who believe outgoing President Donald Trump was cheated out of a second term by a fraudulent elections — although no evidence that is the case has ever materialized.

Other measures being taken in Augusta on Wednesday by police and security screeners included a sign-in sheet for those who have to work in the capitol complex, including several members of the State House press corps.

Last Wednesday, the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection during a rally prior its onset. Five were left dead in the wake of the violence. It was the second time Trump has been impeached. Trump has denied responsibility.

Gov. Janet Mills has also activated the state’s National Guard so it would be poised to respond should it be needed. The state’s top human resources official, Department of Administration and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa, has asked state workers to refrain from visiting the Capitol complex until after Friday.

Many state workers are already working remotely because of precautions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 but Figueroa asked even those who only make infrequent trips to stay away.

Also closed is a public cafeteria that is located in the basement floor of the Cross Building adjacent to the State House and is typically frequented by state workers, lawmakers, lobbyists and the public.

On Wednesday, only a handful of press corps members and state workers were in either of the two large buildings, while the parking lots surrounding them, which are usually full, were largely void of vehicles.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines State lawmakers want Capitol Police chief placed on administrative leave

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: