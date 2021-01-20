The Mallett Brothers Band Ray MacGregor

Mallett Brothers Band Trio will perform in the Out of the Blue Livestream Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The trio features Will Mallett, Luke Mallett and Nick Leen. The Mallett Brothers Band is an independent rock and roll/Americana/country band from Maine.
Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.
Enjoying the music and wondering how to support this livestream, visit: paypal.me/portcityblue .
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
