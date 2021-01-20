LITCHFIELD, Conn. – Marion Levine Hains passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the age of 93 in Litchfield, Conn. where she resided since 2015.Born in Boston, Mass., she spent her early years on the Revere Beach. She moved to Waterville in 1952 having married Benjamin Hains. In the mid 1990’s Naples, Fla. became her home. She loved telling stories of her days working for Kopelman Jewelers, Boston, traveling and collecting antiques.She was predeceased by her husband, Ben Hains. She leaves behind a son, Mark (Staci) Hains of Mirimar, Fla., daughter Paula (Humphry) Rolleston of Litchfield, Conn.; grandchildren Jodi (Kristin) Luka of Wadsworth, Ill., Lauren Hains of Mirimar, Fla., James Rolleston of Litchfield, Conn., Daniel Hains of Los Angeles, Calif.; and great- granddaughter Morgan Luka of Wadsworth, Ill.Due to COVID, there will be a small service at the graveside at Menorah Gardens Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

