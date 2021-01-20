MADISON – Martha Ann Thompson Walter passed away peacefully and comfortably in her own home, with her girls and grandchildren alongside her on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Madison, after living many years with Alzheimer’s. Mom was born in Moscow, Maine on Oct. 11, 1939 to Louise Josephine Pierce Thompson and Freemond Benjamin Thompson.

Mom grew up and attended schools in Moscow before moving in 1955 with her family to own and operate a dairy farm in Madison. She graduated from Madison Area Memorial High School in 1957.

Mom was married, and is survived by our Dad, Erik Arthur Walter of Madison, on Oct. 15, 1960, having been married for 60 years.

Mom worked at Norrwock Shoe Company in Norridgewock in her late teens and early twenties as a Stitcher. After we girls were born, she and my Dad bought our grandparent’s dairy farm in Madison in 1969 and they operated the dairy until their retirement. Later, alongside Dad, she also helped build, finish and sell a number of unique log homes from their farm’s properties.

Mom was a member of the Madison Grange, a lifetime member of the Skowhegan State Fair, an Abnaki Snow Riders Club member, often volunteering to raise money for the Club by making turkey pies, and a member of an informal Women’s Club in Skowhegan for many years.

Arts and Crafts variations filled her time when she was not working beside our Dad, always looking for new ideas or blueprints to recreate centerpieces to decorate her home. Many jig sawed, life size silhouettes have been seen at camp and at home that were of her own creation. At Christmas time, our garage would be filled with boughs for wreath making and decorating, so that they may be given to family and friends.

She was a beautiful seamstress and knitter. At one period, sewing over 40 Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls for sale and Barbie clothes especially made for us girls. Her home is filled with many seasonal ceramic figures and detailed country crafts that she created over her years.

She enjoyed trout fishing, four wheeling, writing short poems and spending time at camp on East Carry Pond. Often, outlining her biggest catch of the day, on the porch wall. She loved traveling with family and friends across the country and up to Alaska, including countless Canadian wilderness fly-in fishing trips.

In her elementary years living in Moscow, Mom taught herself to play the guitar, piano, organ and harmonica, all by ear. We would often tease and challenge her with a hum of a new song. Many family gatherings, impromtu, would include her favorites; You Are My Sunshine, Wild Irish Rose and The Little Drummer Boy.

Besides her parents, Mom was predeceased by two brothers, Cecil Ernest Thompson and Garry Freemond Thompson; and one grandson Capt. Benjamin Robert Cross.

She is additionally survived by her three daughters, Paula Ann Walter Hughes (and husband William) of Belgrade, Valerie Louise Walter Cross (and her husband Robert) of Bryant Pond, and Vanessa Dorothy Walter Cayford (and her partner John A Plourde) of Madison; her grandchildren, Matthew Curtis Bowman of Belgrade, Ryan Burns Cross (and wife Jacqueline) of Queensbury, N.Y., Megan Ann Foster of Charleston, Samantha Jonness Reid-Oliver (and husband Jesse) of Skowhegan, and MacKenzie Janna Cayford of East Madison; four great- grandchildren, Jaci Ann Foster of Charleston, Allison Grace Cross of Queensbury, N.Y., Everlee June Reid-Oliver of Skowhegan, and Caroline Grace Cross of Queensbury, N.Y.; two brothers, Earle Arthur Thompson (and his wife Barbara) of Madison, Dennis Harold Thompson (and his companion Millie) of Pleasant Ridge, and one sister Janice Opal Thompson Spencer of Skowhegan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 to 1…Saturday, May 22, 2021, Giberson’s Funeral Home, 40 Maple St, Madison. Funeral service will take place immediately after, starting at 1… Christ Community Fellowship, 43 Maple St, Madison. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Mom’s home immediately following her burial for a luncheon and reunion.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations might be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (StJude.org) in Mom’s honor, as she was an avid giver

Guest Book