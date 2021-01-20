WASHINGTON – Patricia “Pat” M. Creamer, 86, of Washington, passed away at PenBay Medical Center with her family by her side on Jan. 17, 2021.

Pat was born in Washington, Maine, on May 14, 1934 to parents Cleber Cooley and Myra (Whittier) Cooley. She was raised in Washington and attended local schools. She graduated from Waldoboro High School. After high school she began work with the State of Maine, a career she had for 35 years at August Mental Health Institute before retiring in the mid 1980’s.

Pat enjoyed spending time in Greenville, traveling, Florida in the winter, bus trips to various places, fishing, knitting, crocheting and loved her dog, Shaggy.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Cleber and Myra Cooley, son Erlon Creamer, siblings June Stiman, Betty Orff, Dorothy Moore, Cleber “Bud” Cooley and Talbot Cooley. She is survived by her husband Earl Creamer of Washington; daughter Earline Marquis of Brunswick; grandsons Adam McNaughton and wife Judy of Jefferson and Eric Creamer of Bath, granddaughters Eron Sprague of New Gloucester and Angela Gallagher of Bow, N.H.; five great-grandchildren; brother Parker Cooley of Westminster, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service.

Friends and Family are invited to share their memories of Pat by visiting her book of memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home 949 Main Street Waldoboro, ME 04572.

