CLINTON – Daniel M. Bechard, 66, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham. He was born on July 29, 1954 in Lewiston.

Dan was employed as a carpenter for most of his adult life. When he was younger he also was in a band. He served our country in Germany in his late teens and early 20’s. He was discharged from the military in 1979.

He is survived by his wife Christine Downs Bechard; daughter Kathy Bechard of Germany; grandson Fabian Bechard; brother Mark Bechard of Maine and sister Celine of Pennsylvania; niece Misty Casey, nephews John Casey, David Clifford Jr., Jeremy Clifford, Jeffery Clifford; brother-in- law and sister-in-law David Clifford Sr. and Virginia Clifford.

There are currently no services scheduled at this time.

