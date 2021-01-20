CLINTON – Derrick W. Butler, Sr., 41, passed away Jan. 16, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Sept. 12, 1979 in Waterville, the son of Edward Wood and Lisa Butler.

He enjoyed fishing, drawing, listening to music, watching movies, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his dog, Hoover.

Derrick is survived by his significant other of 10 years, Katie Dudley and her children, Abigail Foss, Evan Foss and Scott Foss II all of Benton; two daughters, Hannah Butler of Belgrade, Cheyenne Potter of Waterville, and son, Derrick Butler, Jr. of Belgrade; grandson, Kai Potter of Waterville; sister, Dawn Cook of Waterville; two nephews, Trevor Cook of Clarksville, Tenn., Tyler Loisel of Clinton; long-time friends, Justin Laforte of Clinton and Corey Ballard of Howland; and special canine companion, Hoover. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Wood and Lisa Butler; and grandparents, Elton and Virginia Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in Derrick’s memory to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

