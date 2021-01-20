WATERVILLE – A great man needs no recognition for the legacy he leaves behind is enough evidence of his accomplishments. On Jan. 8, 2021, the world lost one of those great men. Born Dec. 7, 1925, raised, and buried in Waterville, Maine, the place he called home and built homes in. A wildly handsome WWII Navy veteran who used his GI Bill to learn how to lay tile. These tiles would become the foundation upon which he would build his name, Edward Jurdak, Jr. Upon which he would make his home, that of his children, and that of his community. The homes of countless individuals on Water Street, Cool Street, Spruce, and Oakland to name a few. A man who used his hands to provide for his family, which he lovingly did so for 95 years.

Every foundation laid supported a life. A life filled with the most valuable things in this world. Memories, stories, joy, laughter, lobster, and above all else, love. A rose-filled garden for his beautiful and strong wife Carmen Jurdak, and an escape from the routines of life on Great Pond for his children grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The things Edward Jurdak built were selfless acts of devotion to his family. Money to him was a mere object that could be reinvested into his community. Into his tenants who were like “family” and into the local businesses that supplied just the right tool for the job, and just the right amount of friendship. In every nail hammered and piece of siding hung, an act of generosity was bestowed, knowing that he was not only building a structure for this life but for one that would live on long after his own.

The life Edward built lives on. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law George and Kathy Jurdak, his daughters Carol Ezhaya, and Donna Jurdak-Roy and son-in-law Peter Roy. In his seven grandchildren Melissa Giguere husband Jeff, Brian Jurdak and wife Linda, Paul Ezhaya and wife Jessica, Amy Ezhaya, Daniel Jurdak-Roy and wife Jaime, Arielle Jurdak-Roy and partner Jordan Carson, and Lucas Jurdak-Roy and partner Ashleigh Footer. In his six great-grandchildren Xander and Isabelle Giguere, Ava and Benjamin Jurdak, Brady and Jaxon Jurdak-Roy. He was looking forward to meeting his newest great-grandson Ezhaya in February.

Edward Is survived by his brother Richard Jurdak, sister Sandra Marcoux, cousin “Little Eddie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving and caring wife Carmen Lessard Jurdak in 2017. They were married for 69 years; his parents Edward George Jurdak, Sr. and Anastasia Belanger Jurdak; his brothers Robert and Donald Jurdak, his sisters Marie Paradis, Jeannette Ross, Madeleine Plisga and Elizabeth Lancaster.

The family was able to care for Edward at home for several years with the loving and compassionate help of Amy Ezhaya, Kelly Nadeau, Amy Gagnon, Anne Carter, Susanne Manzer, Erin Kibbin and Jeanne Boutin. The family will be forever grateful.

There will be a gathering in the spring at the time of his burial. May more tiles be laid, and more nails hammered in the loving memory of Edward Jurdak.

Arrangements are by Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351 or:

Belgrade Lakes Association

137 Main St.

Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918

