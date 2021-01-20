DURHAM, N.H. – Emilda M. Dalton, 85, of Harmoney Homes by the Bay in Durham, N.H., died peacefully at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. on Jan. 15, 2021. Millie was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Cecile (Dumont) Poulin, born and raised in Waterville and educated in Waterville and Winslow.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, and traveling, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren as well as her dog Charlie.

Emilda is survived by her children, Cynthia A. Bourne and her husband Henry of Rochester, Stephanie D. Alkire and her husband Stephen of Brentwood, Marcia L. Dalton and her fiancé Kevin Ness of Hampton, and Stephen P. Dalton and his wife Jamy of Raymond; grandchildren, Meredith, Cassandra, Andrew, Sean, Kiley, Joshua, and Jacob Arnold; great-grandchildren, Tessa Emilda, Elliot, Clover, Ambriel, Emmit, Oden, and Jolene; her sister-in-law, Barbara Poulin; several cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as her good friend Vicky Denman. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Arnold Dalton; infant daughter Natalie; and her brother, Albert Poulin.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 21, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow. Burial will be private in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Waterville. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the service will be limited with social distancing mask are required to be worn.

