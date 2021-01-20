RICHMOND – On Jan. 17, 2021, in the presence of her loving husband Mark Patrick, Joan Chapman of Richmond, Maine and Ohio closed her eyes for the last time. Her son, Daniel, was reading Psalm 23 to her.

In 1952, Andrew Sr. and Marilyn Hisler of Somerville, Maine, welcomed their second daughter, Joan. Joan attended Hallowell schools and graduated valedictorian from Richmond High. She obtained her Bachelor of Computer Science from the UMA. She worked at UMA, for the Maine State Government and various Ohio Businesses.

She was a member of the Richmond Grange and the Baptist Church, a dedicated room mother and the best sister. Joan loved traveling in the RV, the ocean and visiting family in Maine.

Joan is survived by her husband of 24 years, Mark Patrick; her children, Daniel Chapman Jr. and Donovan Chapman (Jennifer); grandchildren, Hayley and Katelyn; sister Marilyn Crochere (Joseph), step siblings, Randolph, Andrew Jr. Bernice and Leon Hisler; stepmother Joyce Hisler; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, Joan’s life will be celebrated at the family’s convenience.

