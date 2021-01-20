NEWPORT — Margie Ellen Reynolds, 58, died Jan. 15, 2021 at a Bangor hospital. She was born Nov. 5, 1962 in Bangor a daughter of Paul and Roberta (Andrews) Reynolds. Margie lived with multiple long-term health issues and, while in rehab, was exposed to and died from COVID-19.

Margie lived in Etna most of her life, attending Etna-Dixmont Elementary and graduating from Nokomis Regional High in 1981. After high school, she attended Northern Maine Technical School in Presque Isle studying automotives. However, because of her desire to help others, she changed career fields and became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) after attending the program at Penobscot Job Corps from 1983 – 1985.

After moving with her family to Strong in 1984, she worked for several years at various nursing homes including Strong Nursing Home and Edgewood Manor in Farmington. She moved back to Etna in 1996 and, for many years, worked at a number of facilities in the greater Bangor-Brewer area including Sanfield Living Center in Hartland, facilities in Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter Nursing home, Brewer Rehab and Living Center, and a number of years at Ross Manor in Bangor. She retired in 2011 due to her health issues. In August 2016, she moved to her current residence at Sebasticook Valley Apartments.

Margie had a wide variety of interests while growing up and as an adult. She enjoyed playing sports all through school including softball, basketball, field hockey and track during elementary and high school and was a member of the championship softball and volleyball teams while attending Penobscot Job Corps.

As she aged, Margie enjoyed her seasonal trips to see the Portland Sea Dogs, Boston Red Sox and occasionally, the Baltimore Orioles while visiting Brenda in Maryland. Margie also enjoyed music and played clarinet in elementary and high school helping the Nokomis Band win several statewide competitions. She was a member of the Carmel Senior Citizens and enjoyed monthly Bingo nights and monthly dinner outings.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by two sisters, Brenda Cumbie and Paula Reynolds, both of Glen Burnie, Md.; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Margie had a great desire to help others as evidenced by her 27 years of service as a CNA and by her financial donations to The Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Foundation and Maine Public Television.

The family has decided to postpone Margie’s home-going service until spring 2021 when internment can be performed immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery, Newport..

Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

