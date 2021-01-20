WATERVILLE – Marie Gagnon died peacefully at Mount Saint Joseph’s on Jan. 16, 2021. She was born and educated in New Jersey.
In New York she became a registered nurse, and then lived most of her life in Waterville and Winslow. She was employed for many years by Thayer Hospital – Mid Maine Medical Center before acquiring the new name of MaineGeneral Medical Center.
Marie was predeceased by Henry Gagnon, her husband of 39 years; her son, Henry Gagnon Jr.; and several sisters and brothers.
Survivors are her daughter-in-law, Susan; her grandson, Matthew and his wife Nicole, granddaughters, Rachel and Melanie; great-grandson, Fox; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online
guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory may be made to:
St. John the Baptist Church
26 Monument St.
Winslow, ME 04901 or:
the Sisters of the
Blessed Sacrament
101 Silver St.
Waterville, ME 04901
