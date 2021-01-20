WATERVILLE – Richard Delmont Dane was born to Mahlon Allen Dane and Isabella Lyon Dane in Skowhegan on Jan. 6, 1926. He graduated from the Skowhegan schools, enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was discharged in 1945.

In 1948 he married Beverly June Marcue of Norridgewock. After graduating from the University of Maine in 1950 he worked briefly for the RCA company in Camden, N.J. but relocated to Topsfield, Mass. in 1952 when he accepted a position with Sylvania in Salem, Mass. Richard then went to Transitron Electronic Corp where he became an operations manager.

In 1963 he started his own business in the design and manufacture of custom automation machinery and the company provided services to a number of the larger manufacturing companies in New England. In 1993 he sold the business to the employees and fully retired in 1996.

He was a 50 year member of the Congregational Church of Topsfield, Mass. having joined the church in 1953 and a more recent member of the First Congregational Church of Norridgewock.

One of his lifelong interests was flying and from a very young age he built and flew model airplanes and later joined a model airplane club in Massachusetts where he served one term as president. For a number of years he and his wife also enjoyed great pleasure as soaring pilots.

Although Richard lived in Massachusetts for many years he was always most at home in Maine and spent all of his free time there. He was an avid fisherman and he and his wife spent the summers fishing and sailing Maine’s lakes and rivers and the winters skiing at Sugarloaf.

Richard leaves a son Richard Dane Jr and his wife Susan of Naples, Fla. and a granddaughter Amy Damiano and her husband Gregg, two sons Oliver and Sebastian of Norfolk, Mass., as well as daughter Sarah Andre and her husband Tom Andre of Indian Orchard, Mass.

He also leaves a sister-in-law Geraldine DeRoche and the wife of his brother-in-law Louise Marcue, both of Norridgewock.

Graveside services will be held at a future determined date at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Graveside services will be held at a future determined date at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

