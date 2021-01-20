WINSLOW – William B. Lunt, 90, of Roderick Road, died Jan. 17, 2021 at Inland Hospital, Waterville, after a brief illness. Bill was born in Freeport on April 24, 1930, the son of Chester L Lunt and Rosamond (Rowe) Lunt.

Bill served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 0005.

He graduated from Freeport High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in education from University of Maine Gorham, completed a graduate study in Physical Education at Springfield College in Massachusetts, received a Master’s degree in Education with focus on School Administration from University of Maine Orono, and a CAGS from Boston University.

Bill was a teacher, principal, and school administrator. He was often, in his early teaching years, a basketball coach along with his teaching responsibilities.

Bill was an avid champion candlepin bowler, tennis player, ping pong player and loved horseshoes. In fact, he attended and received multiple Senior Olympic medals for Ping Pong and horseshoes. He was a painter and accomplished sketch artist. He also published a Down East humor book in the 1970’s that had some of his sketches.

He always said he married his best friend and collage classmate, Ruth H. (Coombs), who preceded him in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Diana Brown Collins and Debra J. Van Valkenburg, both of Winslow; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

There are no planned visiting hours. Graveside services for family only.

Burial with military honors will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. No public services or memorial will be scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book