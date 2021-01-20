WILTON – William “Bill” Earl Donald, 72, of Wilton, died Oct. 29, 2020 at his home in Wilton. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, a son of George and Marjorie (Gould) Donald and received his education in local schools.He served in the United States Navy as a Chaplain’s Assistant and after his discharge was employed at the University of Maine at Farmington Bookstore as the Manager for many years. He enjoyed reading action and Sci-Fi books and watching similar themed movies, playing cribbage, going to casinos, and traveling.He is survived by a brother, Charles Donald; aunts, uncles; nephews, nieces; and many cousins. Public graveside memorial services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Saturday June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to share memories in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to:Mercer UnitedMethodist Churchc/o Carol RossPO Box 192Wilton, ME 04294

