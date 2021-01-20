RazorDaisies will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
The top notch rock, soul, and blues outfit is from New England. With a repertoire that spans Motown to Londontown, this band is comprised of vocalist Yvette Dunnigan, John Edwards on guitars, Paul Bell on drums and Seph Warren on bass.
RazorDaisies perform exciting renditions of the classics by Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, as well as modern sounds from Lake Street Dive, Florence and the Machine, and Grace Potter. They also perform an acoustic set of deep cuts by Fleetwood Mac, Adele and Emerson Lake and Palmer.
With excellent audience rapport and an energetic stage show, the band looks forward to performing.
Tickets cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door. The concert also will be streaming on Cadenza’s Facebook page. Contribution to artists are encouraged.
For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.
