The Maine Principals’ Association on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to schools located in “yellow” counties to begin practicing immediately with games to follow, making the decision a local matter.

The association met with state education and health agencies on Wednesday and they agreed to reverse the stance on yellow counties after a lengthy discussion. Previously, schools in counties designated as yellow in the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded system were not allowed to participate in any school-based activities, such as sports, drama club or music.

An MPA memo sent to schools on Wednesday evening says, “The color coding system will be used as advisory to in-person learning but will no longer apply to school-based activities. If it is deemed safe to do so by the local administration, teams may begin practicing, following the established sport-specific return to play guidelines.”

Four counties are currently designated as yellow by DOE: Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York.

MPA executive director Mike Burnham said everyone involved in the decision realized the emotional and mental toll the lack of participation has taken on students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there was considerable discussion regarding the emotional and social well being among the kids as well as the disparity between school-based programs and community-based programs,” said Burnham.

Just last week state officials announced that the color-coded system did not apply to the Community Sports Guidelines, which provide guidance to youth travel teams and local recreation departments.

Burnham said there was not any pushback on allowing the students to return to their teams or clubs within the school.

“I wouldn’t classify as it as pushback, just a lot of discussion,” he said. “We know it’s impossible to remove all risk.”

The MPA is advising the schools in yellow counties to go through “an acclimatization period in which athletes recondition before playing in competitive games,” according to the memo.

“In many of these schools, the kids have been inactive for a considerable amount of time,” said Burnham.

The MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee is also leaving the length of that period up to each school district.

Schools in the state’s 12 “green” counties have been able to play games since Jan. 11.

