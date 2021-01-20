AUGUSTA — Taxpayer advocate Mark Carrell will answer general questions about filing taxes at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, via Zoom. Learn when to file, how best to file, and common mistakes made in filing.
To join the free discussion, use this link networkmaine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdemhqjwsHNTJKNz90GuaTdG068xUe6bI.
For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.
