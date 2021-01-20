AUGUSTA — Taxpayer advocate Mark Carrell will answer general questions about filing taxes at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, via Zoom. Learn when to file, how best to file, and common mistakes made in filing.

To join the free discussion, use this link networkmaine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdemhqjwsHNTJKNz90GuaTdG068xUe6bI.

For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

filed under:
augusta maine, January, virtual events

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles