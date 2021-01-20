The people who bear responsibility for the crash on the turnpike following a police pursuit are David Stoddard, 49, of Topsham and the tractor trailer truck driver who “failed to slow down or stop as he entered the congested area” (“Falmouth couple killed in turnpike crash,” Jan. 13).

 

Ruth Peacock

Winthrop

