GARDINER — Cullen McGough was sworn in as Maine Administrative School District 11’s newest school board member at Wednesday night’s Gardiner City Council Meeting.

McGough was one of three candidates, along with Meaghan Carlson and Dean Martin.

He will take the place of Jon Umland, who resigned at the beginning of the year after moving out of Gardiner.

The City Council voted in a “secret” ballot process virtually after hearing the three candidates express why they would like the role.

Once McGough was announced as the Council’s choice, he was sworn in on the spot.

“We can design the future that we want to have, we just have to do the work,” he said after being appointed. “Where this city was once run by mills, if it’s going to have a bright future, it’s going to be run by people with the knowledge to see that it’s a great place to live and have families and grow. It starts with education — if we don’t have great schools or community engagement, we lose them.

McGough is the director of communications for the Chewonki Foundation. Before that, he worked with kids at a Maine summer camp for a number of years.

He lived in Portland for 10 years before he and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Gardiner three years ago. They have two sons, Benjamin and Nathaniel, who are 4 and 2, respectively. Benjamin attends Laura E. Richards School.

McGough saw the position as his chance to fill in for Umland and as a way to give back to the community.

“I recognize that this is an interim position,” he said. “I see that it’s my place to continue continuity, and it’s not my time or place to put any of my own into it. I would want to run for the seat to make sure the town wants it.”

Being a father made McGough start to think about the area and town in which he lives in.

Having good schools in place will increase the likelihood that Mainers will want to stay and work in the area or go away to school and come back, like McGough did. He wants to make sure that the education system in place can help students’ literacy and technological skills so they can translate their learning anywhere.

“Part of being a parent, your timeline expands. Before I had kids, I would think, ‘What am I doing next week? Or what am I having for dinner,'” McGough said. “Those were the timelines in my life and now, with kids, It’s, ‘Where can I send them to school?’ Or, ‘Do they live in a place where they want to have their families?'”

His first school board meeting for MSAD 11 will be Feb. 4. McGough’s term will finish out Umland’s, to end in November, and he said he may consider running for the elected spot.

