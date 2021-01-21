CORNVILLE — A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a fire that was deemed accidental Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s deputy chief.

Cornville Deputy Chief Alan Nickerson said in a phone call that crews responded to the report of a garage fire at 53 Oxbow Road. Crews from Skowhegan, Athens and Madison also responded.

Nickerson said the fire was accidental. No injuries were reported and minor damage was done to a corner of the structure. Crews left the scene about an hour after arrival.

