BANGOR – Herbert “Herb” Baker, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Herbert Chester Baker was born in Augusta on Nov. 7, 1935, son of Chester Herbert Baker and Rita Elizabeth Baker of East Winthrop.

During all four years of attendance, Herb was class president of Winthrop High School’s graduating class of 1954. He was also a member of the WHS marching band, playing trombone and All-State right guard for the football team.

Herbert married the love of his life Janice Mae Hinds on August 25, 1956 at the East Winthrop Baptist Church.

Herb joined the Maine Air National Guard on April 11, 1954. He became employed full time by the Air National Guard in 1956, working in the personnel department in Bangor, Maine. Additionally, he was a contributing editor of the Air Guard newsletter “The Jet Stream.” In 1998, after 42 years, Herb retired as Chief Master Sergeant from the US Air National Guard, Augusta.

Herb worked a variety of part time jobs throughout his career including, but not limited to: a holiday deliveryman for the United States Postal service, an overnight bread deliveryman, a bulk packaged meat salesman, a turf accountant, a luggage and package deliveryman, an event space maintenance man, and a garden center salesman. After retiring from The Air Guard, Herb was employed by the Winthrop Township as Town Sexton, overseeing Winthrop’s cemeteries for 12 years.

Herb and his wife Janice resided in Bangor, East Winthrop, Winthrop, and also enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.

A legendary, outrageously inventive storyteller, Herb was quick-witted with a joke for any occasion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family along with a love of cards, harness racing, music and gardening. An avid sports fan, Herb closely followed his beloved New England teams, The Boston Red Sox and The New England Patriots.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Oliver Baker; and parents, Chester H. and Rita E. Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice M. Baker; son, William K. Baker and wife Susan of Bangor, daughter, Linda M. Staffeldt and husband Tim of Princeton, Wis., daughter, Karen L. Brawner and husband Richard of Oswego, Ill.; grandchildren William K. Baker II and wife Allison of Bangor, Heidi S. Baker of Bangor, Timothy J. Staffeldt and wife Josie of Yorkville, Ill., Sean W. Staffeldt and wife Amy of Oswego, Ill., Hannah L. Greenwood and husband Steven of Denton, Texas, Maggie M. Brawner of Chicago, Ill., Benjamin N. Brawner of Chicago Ill.; great-grandchildren, Payton and Katlin Staffeldt, Leah and Caleb Staffeldt, Kamden Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service with burial in the East Winthrop Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com﻿

Guest Book