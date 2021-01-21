NAPLES, Fla.- Jeanne T. Nason of Naples, Fla., formerly of Waterville, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021, after a brief illness. The daughter of F. Paul and Cleora (Jackson) Thompson, she was born on April 17, 1929, in Sanford.

Jeanne was a 1946 graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. She earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine at Orono in 1950. On June 21, 1950, she married Toby F. Nason of Winslow and Boston, Mass. She was employed as a home economist at Central Maine Power in Waterville for 25 years.

Mrs. Nason participated in several organizations: the American and Maine Home Economics Association, the Electrical Women’s Round Table, the Maine Women’s Legislative Council, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church UCC in Waterville and the Mayflower Church UCC in Naples, Fla.

Jeanne is survived by daughters Nancy (Jeffrey) Guite and Sally Whitelaw of Naples, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren of Colorado; sister Jacqueline (Elwin) Thurlow of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

First Congregational

Church UCC

PO Box 1585

Waterville, ME 04903 or:

Avow Hospice

1095b Whippoorwill Ln.

Naples, FL 34105

